FRYMAN, Jack Lewis



FEB. 3, 1930 - AUG. 4, 2022



92, formerly of Oxford, OH, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022. Born February 3, 1930, at home in Mt. Healthy, OH, he was the son to the late John Felix Fryman and Milta Mae (Lewis) Fryman.



He is survived by his three children, Jim Fryman and wife Maureen of Chicago, IL, Tom Fryman and wife Colleen of Cincinnati, OH, Katie (Fryman) Hillman and husband Jeff of Kokomo, IN; seven grandchildren A.J., Steven, Fiona, Sabrina, Rachel, Ben and Nicholas; sister-in-law Jan (Mockabee Fryman) Davis, and brother-in-law David Smucker and his wife Cathy; plus, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and lifelong friends.



Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jane Smucker Fryman, his siblings Robert, Charles, Betty, Richard, and Karen Fryman, and brothers-in-law Stan Zielinski and John C. Smucker.



Jack graduated from McGuffey High School, where he lettered in football, baseball, and track. He earned his BA degree in economics at Miami University. While at Miami, he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, honorary fraternity and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi, social fraternity. He proudly served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan and Korea.



Jack and Jane married on August 6, 1960, in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and lived in a home they designed and had built on the Fryman farm. A location they cherished, especially when they would return to it after traveling the globe, seeing 6 of the 7 continents and visiting or making new friends along the way. Many happy times were spent hosting on their deck, watching countless fireflies appear out of the fields, having a cookout and enjoying the half runner beans Jack grew each summer in his well-tended vegetable garden.



Jack worked with his father, Felix, at the Fryman Oldsmobile dealership during the winter and for 20 years operated the Fryman farm. Farming gave him the joy of spending time in nature, and he had a knack for nurturing plants, animals, and people too. In 1972 Jack entered the real estate business and was an adjunct instructor in the real estate department at Miami University Hamilton Campus.



An active member of the Oxford community, Jack served many civic organizations in a variety of roles, including the Boy Scouts, Lions Club, United Way, League of Women Voters, Miami Valley Farmers Union, and the Oxford Seniors during the planning, building and initial operations of the current Senior Center. Jack will be dearly missed for his kind smile, quick wit, and endless optimism. He passed knowing he was deeply loved and that for those of us left behind, the sun would surely rise again each morning in the East!



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Oxford, OH. Funeral to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Oxford Seniors or the Fryman Cemetery Association.

