FRYE, Donald R.

DONALD R. FRYE

9/20/1935-8/11/2021

Don went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2021, and is no longer suffering. He was a

beloved husband, father, brother. Don retired from Navistar and was an avid bowler and golfer. He was a friend to all who knew him. Don is survived and will be sorely missed by Nancy, his wife of 65 years; two daughters, Beth (Jerry) McDermott and Tammy (Jim Thompson) Newell; brother, Eddie; two sisters, Geraldine Lasater and Diane Kay; three sisters-in-law, Marcia Haines, Becky Williams and Arlene (Rick) Toms, who was his special nurse; two grandsons, Dustin Kieffer and Derek (Kenerly) Hall; four great-grandchildren, Kerrigen, Laynie, Breslynn and

Camden, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was

preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one granddaughter. At Don's request, private family services will be held. Memorial gifts may be made in Don's name to the Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter St., Springfield, Ohio 45506 or to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.




