Frost, Monica Denise



Monica Denise Frost, age 56, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, April 13, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Friday, April 19, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am-11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am-11 am. Interment Royal Oak Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com