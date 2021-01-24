FROST,



Christopher Martin



Christopher Martin Frost was born on July 2, 1970, to Bonnie (Sceva) Jamison and Ivan Frost of Springfield, Ohio. He passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021. He was struck with a blood cancer that even the most valiant cannot always



survive. Chris spent a life of service – to his country, his



family, his customers, and the land that raised him. Chris is survived by too many: his



mother, Bonnie Jamison; his father Ivan Frost; his stepmother of 40 years Pam Frost; his children, Jessica and Derrick Frost; his brother and sister, Adam and Camela Frost; his wife, Ann Larimer; and too many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and grandparents to count. He was preceded in death by his brother Brian Frost, and we like to think they are finally



together again. Chris was also taken away from many dear friends and co-workers who always kept him busy and smiling. Chris loved building and making and growing things. His



family loved watching him do it. His absence from our lives is palpable.



The family is having a private memorial service. We ask that in lieu of flowers or gifts, you consider a donation to bethematch.org.



