FRIZZELL, Delores Grace Delores Grace Frizzell, 92, of Springfield, passed away August 27, 2020. She was born August 12, 1928, in Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Myrtie (Shope) Stewart. Delores was a member of the former Bowelsville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by two children, Connie Collins and Craig (Kathy) Michael; grandchildren, Paul (Angie) Michael, Amanda (David) Collins-Fetters and Joshua (Courtney) Collins; great-grandchildren, Sadie (Collin), Joe, Elena, Katelyn, Haley and Macy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Frizzell in 2000; nine brothers and sisters; and her parents. Private services will be held. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.


