FRITZSCHE, Luella



Jane Straw



Peacefully went to sleep in Jesus at her home in Kettering, surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born March 5, 1930, in Dayton to the late Jesse and Liela Straw. In addition to her parents, Luella was also preceded in death by her husband Walter O. Fritzsche Jr., her son Greg Allen Fritzsche, and sister Virginia Straw Warren. Luella is survived by her sons and their wives; Calvin Fritzsche (Angela) of California, Gary Fritzsche (Deanna) of California, and Jay Fritzsche (Sharon) of



California, brothers David Straw (Barbara) of Silver Spring, Maryland, Doug Straw of West Carrollton, four beloved grandchildren Alexis Reid (Wayne), Dane Fritzsche (Carolyn), Dustin Fritzsche, and Drew Fritzsche, two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was very loved and will be missed by her very special Apollo Propane Company family, and also close personal friend,



Patricia Hill.



Luella lived in the Dayton area all her life and made it her life-long home. She was actively involved in the business of her husband, Walter Fritzsche Jr., and was a constant fixture at their Apollo Propane business, even after his death.



Luella was a big personality, with an even bigger heart. She helped those she saw in need and enjoyed the gift of giving to others. She loved all things colorful and sparkly, and



enjoyed dressing up no matter the occasion. Everything



always matched from head to toe. Luella and her husband were known for their love of God, demonstrated through the sharing of music, and singing duets in churches through out multiple states.



On behalf of the Fritzsche family, we want to thank each of you who loved mom so well. She will be truly missed!



Luella was laid to rest in a private family service at David's Cemetery December 29, 2021, next to her high school sweetheart.

