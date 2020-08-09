X

FRIES, Betty

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FRIES, Betty M. Age 98, passed away Monday, August 03, 2020, at Siena Woods. Betty was born April 20, 1922, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Edward and Rose Stautzenbach. She was a graduate of Julienne High School and worked at Ohio Bell and retired from Grandview Hospital. Betty was a lifelong member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis Q. Fries, Sr.; 1 sister and 4 brothers; a son, Mike Fries and daughter, Beth Fries. Survived by 3 sons, Louis Q. Fries, Jr. (Jennifer Shillito-Fries) of Dayton, David (Mary) Fries of Meridian, MS, Donald (Freda) Fries of Dayton; daughter Pamela (Gil) Tilley of Tipp City; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Betty's memory. Graveside services will be held at the family's convenience at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

