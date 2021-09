FRIEL, Phyllis Joanne



81, of Dayton. Passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. Family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 AM Monday,



October 4, 2021, at the Bethel Christian Church, 327 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45403. Funeral services will be 11:30 AM Monday, October 4, 2021, at the church. Arrangements in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL.