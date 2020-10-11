FRIEDMAN, Rosetta E. Rosetta E. Friedman, 74, of Miamisburg, passed away October 5, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. She was born June 11, 1946, in Germantown, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of forty years Alan G. Friedman; daughters, Melissa (Goldie) and Scott McCollum, Amanda (Goldie) and Bret Howard and Elizabeth (Friedman) and Frank VanSkoyck; sisters, Sandy Brest and Debbi Vaughn; seven grandchildren, Caitlyn, Rachel, Sam, Xander, Skyler and Brayden; two great-grandchildren, Delaney and Olivia. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Brooklyn Rose. You may express online condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

