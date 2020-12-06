X

FRIEDMAN, Michael

FRIEDMAN, Michael L.

Michael L. Friedman, age 72 of Vandalia, OH, passed away on November 30, 2020. Mike was a 1967 graduate of Wayne HS, attended the College of

William and Mary, Wright State University, and is a U.S. Air Force veteran. After his

military service, Mike joined the Vandalia Police Department and later retired from the Montgomery County

Sheriff's Office. He is preceded in death by his parents Isidore and Ethyl Friedman and stepmother Adele. Mike is survived by his daughter Amanda Neth (Tommy), grandchildren Tyler and Alyssa Neth, son Greg McKinney, sisters Mickey Friedman (twin), Beth Wahl, and Leslie Loper, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.SchlientzAndMoore.com.

