Friedly, Barbara J.



Barbara J. Friedly, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 6, 2024, in Tipp City, Ohio. Born on March 18, 1935, in Buffalo, New York, Barbara dedicated her life to caring for others in so many ways. Barbara's career in nursing spanned an impressive 60 years, during which she touched countless lives with her compassion and unwavering dedication. She was particularly committed to the mental health community, co-founding Places of Dayton in 1988. Places was an innovative model of independent living for those suffering with mental health challenges, providing them a family environment that included respect and dignity, job training, and community support, targeting those experiencing homelessness. She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth (Cron) Gibson, and Christina Pitzer; and her six grandchildren Madeline (William) Stratton, Samuel (Tarryn) Gibson , Gabrielle Schuh, Garrett Danner, Ian Pitzer, and Alex Pitzer and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Friedly; beloved son, John R. Friedly; and her siblings: Richard "Dick" Schuler, David Schuler, Dennis Schuler and Anita Crafts. Despite these sorrows, Barbara's faith and enduring positivity and strength were a source of inspiration to all who knew her. As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman, we celebrate the profound impact she has made on the world. Barbara will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends 6-8PM Friday, November 22, 2024 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415. A Memorial Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday November 23, 2024 at Salem Church of God 6500 Southway Rd. Clayton OH 45315. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to http://www.placesinc.org/donate.html Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



