FREY, Barbara F.



Barbara F. Frey age 80 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at her residence with her loving daughter by her side. She was born the daughter of Harry W. & Marjorie (Sparrow) Fout on June 12, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband John R. Frey; first husband Robert Wise in



1977; parents; sister Cheryl



Cottrell; son-in-law Eddie Bowermaster; sister-in-law Janet Fout. Barbara is survived by her daughter Terri L. Bowermaster of Springfield; brothers Larry Fout & David (Teresa) Fout of Springfield; special niece Barbie Long; two special great nieces Courtney (Aaron)



Roberds & Cayla Long; special nephew Danny Cottrell; several nieces, nephews, & friends. Barbara was a loving wife,



mother, aunt, sister, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Barbara had been the Executive Director of



Environmental Services at I.0.0.F, Heartland of Springfield, & Essex. She was a member of the Machinist Club & New Moorefield United Methodist Church. Barbara enjoyed



nothing more than spending quality time with her family. Friends may call on Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 10am to 11am where a funeral service will be held at 11am with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Vicky Snyder for the care she gave during the day. Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, Ohio Hospice, or the Clark County Animal Shelter. Expressions of sympathy may be left at



