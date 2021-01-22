FREUDENSCHUSS, Helena "Helly"



84, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 16th. She was born in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, to Hubert & Catherine Quaedvlieg. While celebrating with friends at a festival in



Germany, she met her future husband, Fred, whom she later married in 1960, in her hometown of Breda. For the next



several years they traveled back & forth between Europe and Dayton, Ohio, before finally making Dayton their home.



Helly's love of swimming led her to teach swimming lessons to children for many years at Phillips Aqua Club, Oak-Day Swim Club, and the Old River NCR swimming pool. Helly was an avid reader and enjoyed many interests including swimming, being a Girl Scout leader, tennis, skiing, camping, and crossword puzzles. Her husband, Fred, managed the first ski shop in



Dayton at Rike-Kumler Co. (Rike's) and together in 1977 they opened their own shop at Sugarcreek Ski Hills in Bellbrook followed by the opening of a second shop, Valleywood Ski Shop in 1985 where Helly worked until her retirement. Helly loved spending summers with her family in Canada on Lake LaCloche. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred in 2009, Helly is survived by daughter Heidy and son-in-law, Gary



Simon, son Yuri Freudenschuss all of Bellbrook, grandchildren Alexander (Alayna) Carmoega, Maren Freudenschuss, Leo Freudenschuss, great granddaughter, Fredericka Carmoega, step grandchildren Amanda (Erick) Schwartz, Andrew



(Heather) Simon, step-great-grandchildren Karlee & Raven Schwartz, Colin & Mackenzie Simon and many relatives and friends. Helly will be greatly missed. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, January 29th at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road at 11:00am. Masks are



required and there will be social distanced seating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Helly's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

