Freshour, Shirley A.



Freshour, Shirley A., 83, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on November 12, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 8, 1941, in Springfield, she was the daughter of Charles Moore and Mary Elta (Moore) Whitmore. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, John "Jack" Freshour and brothers Charles Moore, Robert Moore, Terry Gatewood and a sister Sue Pullins. Shirley was the cherished matriarch of the Freshour family. She retired as a dedicated secretary for Lemmons Heating and Air. A committed member of the Women of the Moose (WOTM), where she served as a past Deputy Grand Regent, reflecting her leadership and community spirit. She was also a member of the Springfield Eagles. Shirley had a love for life that was reflected in her many interests. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and dancing to her favorite tunes. Her Wednesday night girls' nights and many girls' trips were special times filled with love and laughter. Shirley was also an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, and had a keen sense of style, often wearing her beloved pearls. She is survived by her loving family: two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard A. (Anabelle) Freshour of Lake City, FL, and Randall A. (Misty) Freshour of Columbus, OH; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia M. (Mark) Austin of Springfield and Candace M. (Keith) Justice of Springfield. Shirley was a proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored and cherished deeply. She leaves behind brothers, Wally (Robin) Moore and Lucky (Nancy) Rittenhouse, and sister Teresa Stanley as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at 3:30 pm on Monday at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mooseheart Charities. The family also wishes to thank Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate assistance during this time. Shirley's legacy of love, kindness, and creativity will continue to inspire and live on through the countless memories shared by her family and friends.



