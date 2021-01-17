FRERICKS, Gwen

FRERICKS (born Rodeghero), Gwen Marie



Gwen Marie Frericks (born Rodeghero), age 66 of Dayton, passed away on January 12th, 2021. She was born in Kettering, OH, on November 24th, 1954, to Dr. James and Theresa Rodeghero. Gwen graduated from Alter High School in 1973 and went on to receive an associate degree of Fashion Administration from Miami-Jacobs College.



Gwen was, first and foremost, a dedicated mother to her three children. She was actively involved in their interests and activities and spent many years volunteering as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, school and church leader, and sports coach. Her home was known as a welcoming place with a constant stream of friends and teammates circulating in and out, picking up a homecooked snack or making a memory in her legendary craft room.



In later years, Gwen led a life of service to friends and community by volunteering with the local chapter of the Order Sons of Italy, Sinclair College, and Victoria Theatre. Gwen's most gratifying charity work was her time volunteering with the Christ Child Society of Dayton, which supports at risk children. Here she contributed at all levels of the organization, including serving as chapter President (twice!). Gwen always looked forward to their annual Red Wagon Luncheon fundraiser; she thoroughly enjoyed the planning, crafting, and camaraderie leading up to the event.



Gwen may be best known for her love for crafting, sewing and cooking. She was always creating gifts for friends or items to be donated to fundraisers, and she was never happier than when watching people enjoy food that she had prepared.



Gwen is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. James Rodeghero and Theresa Rodeghero. She is survived by her stepmother Margaret Rodeghero; her siblings James Rodeghero Jr., Ph.D (Sara), Paul Rodeghero DDS (Ginger), and Thomas Rodeghero (Nancy); her children Kimberly Hemmelgarn (Ryan), Christine Hardin (Matthew), and Thomas J. (TJ) Frericks III; and her six loving grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 19th, at 10:00am at Emmanuel Catholic Church (149 Franklin St, Dayton, OH 45402) The family will receive friends from 9 – 10am at the Church prior to Mass for a walk-through visitation with social distancing precautions. The committal service at Calvary Cemetery will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the Christ Child Society of Dayton.



Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.

