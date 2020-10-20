FRENCH, Gloria

FRENCH (Gillespie),



Gloria



Gloria (Gillespie) French, 73, of Springfield, passed away October 18, 2020, in her home. She was born August 13, 1947, in Springfield, the daughter of Charles V. and Ethel P. (White) Gillespie. Gloria had retired from the Ohio Masonic Home after 18 years. Survivors include four children, Lorie Allen (Randy), Angie Williams (Les), Melissa and Jack Behrens, all of Springfield, and Ben and



Rebecca French of South Charleston; 16 grandkids; 33 greatgrandkids; and two great-great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bennie French;



son-in-law, Bill Williams; and her parents. She also had seven brothers and two sisters. Funeral service will be held at



1:00 pm on Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1 pm. Burial will be held at a later date at Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

