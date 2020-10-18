FREESE, Michael Lee On Friday, October 9th, 2020, Michael Lee Freese, loving brother and father of two children, passed away at the age of 57. He was born in September of 1963 in Kettering, Ohio, to Marcus and Gwendolyn Freese. Michael had an avid love for music and concerts and had many hobbies including yoga, thrifting, and boating. His passions, however, were simple. His passions were his family, his spirituality and helping those in need through acts of absolute humility and kindness. He woke up each and every day with the intention to make someone else's life a little brighter, part of his legacy that will be cherished by all. Michael channeled this compassion into his relationships with friends, family, and most notably his relationship with his two boys. Not a day will pass where his light will not be missed in all of our lives. Michael is survived by his children Tyler and Matthew; brothers Marc (Linda) and David (Ben); nieces Carrie and Elizabeth. Visitation with family and friends will be held 5:00 7:00pm, Thursday, October 22nd, at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering, Ohio. The Funeral Service will be Graveside, 10:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com.

