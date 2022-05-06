FREEMAN, Richard



"Johnny"



Richard "Johnny" Freeman passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 89. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.



Richard was born on April 11, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio. He was the youngest of 7 children born to Robert and Lulabelle Freeman. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Nebosia "Big Boy" (Helen) Freeman, Robert "Skip"



(Georgiana) Freeman, Benjamin Freeman, Julia (Otho) House and Precious Jewell Graham.



Johnny worked hard and was serious about continuing his education. He attended Wittenberg University, The Ohio State University and completed his education at the University of Dayton obtaining a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1968. He used his Engineering degree while working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over 40 years. He



was active in IES (Institute of Environmental Sciences) Organization for many years.



Johnny married the love of his life, Dorothy Helen (Chenault) Freeman on November 28, 1958. During their 63 years of



marriage, they welcomed one son, Richard "Rick" Edward Freeman II. Rick was his father's joy and best friend. They shared a special bond. Together, they shared hobbies of



photography and Formula One car racing. They would often photograph weddings and school events together in the



community. They also attended car shows and the Indianapolis 500 on numerous occasions.



He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; son Rick; sister, Ruth (Reuben) Chaney; sisters-in-law, June Mullins, Xenia, Ohio, and Bonita Bond, Hillside, MD, brother-in-law, Paul



Graham of Springfield. He will be especially missed by his niece, Allyson Hall (Shandon) Spivey, Raleigh, NC, and nephew, Kevin (Jewell) Hall, Springfield. Johnny loved his family. He appreciated and rejoiced in all the accomplishments of his many nieces and nephews.



Johnny will always be remembered for his giving spirit, his handlebar mustache and unforgettable laugh.



Memorial services will be held on May 7, 2022, at 11 am, Covenant UMC, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., Springfield, Ohio.



Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

