FREEMAN, Patricia M.



Patricia M. Freeman, 75 of Catawba, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in her home.



Patricia was born May 6, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ace and Opal (Anderson) Knox. She



enjoyed crafts and baking; but most of all spending time with her grandkids.



Patricia is survived by her children, Mishelle (Michael) Soule and Darrell Freeman; grandchildren, Oakley & Delaina Soule and Carson & Marlow Freeman; brothers, Ron (Wanda) Knox, Gary (Eileen) Knox and Ernie Knox; daughter-in-law, Nicole Freeman; special friends, Tommy (Tonya) Pelfrey & Mason Pelfrey; as well as several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Freeman; siblings, Merl Knox and Kathleen Wegner.



Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, February 8, 2021, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Burial will be held at the family's convenience in McConkey Cemetery, Catawba, Ohio.



