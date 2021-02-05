X

FREEMAN, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FREEMAN, Patricia M.

Patricia M. Freeman, 75 of Catawba, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in her home.

Patricia was born May 6, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ace and Opal (Anderson) Knox. She

enjoyed crafts and baking; but most of all spending time with her grandkids.

Patricia is survived by her children, Mishelle (Michael) Soule and Darrell Freeman; grandchildren, Oakley & Delaina Soule and Carson & Marlow Freeman; brothers, Ron (Wanda) Knox, Gary (Eileen) Knox and Ernie Knox; daughter-in-law, Nicole Freeman; special friends, Tommy (Tonya) Pelfrey & Mason Pelfrey; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Freeman; siblings, Merl Knox and Kathleen Wegner.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, February 8, 2021, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Burial will be held at the family's convenience in McConkey Cemetery, Catawba, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.vernonfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home

257 West Main Street

Mechanicsburg, OH

43044

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.