FREEMAN, Lawrence

Lawrence Freeman, 40, died suddenly on December 16, 2020. He was born April 17, 1980, in Columbus, Ohio. He

enjoyed time with his sons and hanging with friends on a

nature walk or just hanging out. He is survived by his two sons Bryson Freeman, 10, Kaiden Freeman, 6, his father Larry Freeman of GA, and sister Tracy Hurtt of Lexington Park, MD, along with numerous family members and friends. His services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Glickler Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio from 11am-1pm.

