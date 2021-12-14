FREE, Penny Alene



Penny Alene Free, of Spring Valley, Ohio, passed away



Friday, December 10, 2021,



after a long, valiant battle against cancer.



Penny is survived by her husband, Mike Moloney, her two children Samuel Graham Burke (29) and Eliza Alene Free Burke (26), and their father Charles Burke to whom Penny was married for over 25 years. Also surviving are stepbrother Charles Free (Thora), stepsister Jane Linderman (Richard), stepsister Barbara Free, brother Eric Free (Sheryl McClure), brother Kurt Free (Donna), brother James "Jake" Free (Jenny), sister Bonnie Free Chadwick (Jim), sister Nina Free Lovejoy (Dave) and her stepchildren John Moloney, Daniel Moloney and Catherine "Cat" Moloney.



Other surviving family members include several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a goddaughter.



Penny was born on Abraham Lincoln's birthday - February 12, 1952, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Dr. Alfred H. Free and Dr. Helen M. Free. Alfred died May 15, 2000, and Helen passed away May 1, 2021.



Penny attended school in Elkhart, Indiana, and graduated from Elkhart High School in 1970, where she was an accomplished artist, swimmer, and varsity cheerleader. She was a natural listener and was widely cherished among her classmates. She was elected homecoming queen in the fall of 1969.



She enrolled at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, (her father's alma mater) and graduated in 1974 with degrees in English, art, and science. While at Miami, she met Mike Moloney. Though she and Mike were good friends, they went off in different directions but serendipitously circled back to marry in 2018.



Penny obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Phoenix in 1991, a Master of Social Work (MSW) from Atlanta University in 1980, and a Master of Arts (MA) in Creative Arts Therapy from Lone Mountain



College in 1978.



Penny worked briefly as a professional artist and then in community mental health. She began as a therapist and later moved to hospital administration, marketing and management. She retired in 2015 from Terros Health in Phoenix as



Executive Vice President/Chief Clinical Officer.



She was a fiercely loyal family member, friend, and mentor who lived to serve others. Her beautiful smile, grace, kind heart, and magnetic personality will be missed by many.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Penny Free Scholarship benefiting Elkhart High School



students through the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, 300 Nibco Pkwy, #301, Elkhart, IN 46516. Please note Penny Free Scholarship in the memo. A public Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements are pending.

