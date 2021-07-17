FRAZIER, Robert Vernon



VENICE, FL, — Robert Vernon Frazier, ninety years of age, passed away on July 11, 2021, at Venice Hospital, in the



loving presence of family and friends. The love of his life, and wife for 70 years, Patricia V. Frazier, was by his side throughout.



Robert, was born May 26, 1931, to Marie and Harold



Frazier, in Dayton, Ohio.



Robert was the third of nine siblings. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, he furthered his collegiate studies in management, following his service to the Country, during the Korean War.



Robert was employed with the Dayton Walther Corporation for 23 years, leaving as a Traffic Manager to pursue his



entrepreneurial passions. With his wife Pat, they purchased a wholesale laundry business in Dayton, Ohio, and expanded the enterprise to include both dry cleaning and numerous free-standing coin-op facilities. After selling his businesses in Ohio, he moved to Sarasota, Florida, where he joined Sarasota Yacht Club, purchased and refreshed, numerous distressed



restaurant businesses. 'Gator Bob,' as he was referred to by everyone, utilized his love of cooking, business experience, and passion for 'making friends, 'family,' as his recipe for



success.



Robert loved the open waters of the ocean. With Pat, and their little dog, they retired to a beautiful lakeside home close to Nokomis Beach, surrounded by wonderful friends. He joined the Venice Moose where he served as a Fellow, a



Legionnaire, held numerous trustee positions, and proudly volunteered in every capacity. His favorite was always working in the kitchen.



He is survived by his wife Pat Frazier and three children, Michael Frazier and wife Cynthia, Susan Himsworth and



husband Michael, Barbara Stainbrook and husband Todd, grandsons Beau Frazier and John Stainbrook and his sister, Mary Glisson, brothers Joe Frazier and Jim Frazier.



The family thanks the doctors and nursing staff at Venice Memorial Hospital, and lifelong doctor and friend Dr. Joseph Yea.



Funeral service is at Sarasota National Cemetery, 10:30 am, July 21, 2021, arrive at 10:00 am for service at 10:30.



