FRAZIER, Joseph W.



Age 92 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, born on March 15, 1930, to the late Harold and Marie Frazier. He served his country as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard & Air Force Reserve. Joe retired from the McCall Corp./Dayton Press as a Compositor with over 31 years of service and later retired from RTA as a driver with 15 years of service. He later joined the staff of Larch Tree Golf Course as a starter-ranger for 5 years. Joe was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood. He was a retired member of Stillwater Golf Course and was an avid golfer, fisherman and traveler. He and his wife Marlene



traveled to most of the National Parks, Yellowstone Park



being his favorite. Joe was also active in little league baseball in the 1960's. He is survived by his wife of 69 years: Marlene (Delzeith) Frazier, children: Joseph "Joe" Frazier Jr., Gina (Tom) Whitsel, Steven Frazier, Lora (Matthew) Thompson, grandchildren: Jennifer and Justin Frazier, Raymond and



Aaron Whitsel, Zach and Zeke Frazier and Jonas Dailey, 13 great-grandchildren, sister: Mary Glisson, brother: James (Joyce) Frazier, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Peggy Ross, Helen Freckman, Betty Grooms, Rita Frazier, brothers: Robert and



Richard Frazier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Father Tim Knepper, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

