FRAZIER, Bradley A.



62, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. Brad was born September 30, 1959 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Carl and Barbara (Trenner) Frazier. He was a manager at Prime Fuel for 22 years, and later an Owner/Operator of Frazier and Brooks Excavating. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Lindsey (Walter) Montgomery and Taylor (Jeff) Elzey; two stepsons, Chad and Curt Hirtzinger; many grandchildren; and his best friends, Harold and Bob Logsdon, Bill Becket, Tom Guyer, Bryan Brooks, and many other friends in South Charleston and Pitchin. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda in 2017. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association.

