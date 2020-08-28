FRAZEE, Stephen William Stephen William Frazee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Steve was born on June 11th, 1946; and graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School. He was a proud US Navy Veteran and remained passionate about his family, his faith, and his motorcycles throughout his life. He also enjoyed taking peaceful trips to his favorite fishing lakes in Michigan and Canada whenever possible. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kim (Dickey) Frazee of Miamisburg; his 6 children, Heather (Tom) Woollard, Michelle (Brandon) Cortier, Stephanie Frazee, Mandy (Jason) Black, Melissa Frazee, and Matthew (Joni) Worrell; 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Linda (Dennis) Sedlock and Vicki (Mark) Kinney. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Barbara Frazee; his aunt, Marge, and his mother-in-law, Joyce Dickey. A Private Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Josh Clifford officiating. Dalton Funeral Home Germantown serving the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be sent to The Wounded Warriors Project. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

