FRAYNE, Anne, aged 69, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Anne Marie Frayne was born March 1, 1954, in Springfield, OH, to Charles W. Frayne and Dorotha F. Frayne. She graduated from Springfield North High School in 1972, from The Ohio State University with honors in accounting in 1976, obtained her J.D. from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1979. Anne married Ted Hoy on August 30, 1980. Anne was an attorney and partner at Myers & Frayne Co., LPA. Anne was a lifelong Christian Scientist, a member of the Downtown Dayton YMCA, a member at Miami Valley Golf Club, a Life Master in Bridge, an accomplished harpist, a Masters swimmer, a Swim coach, a proud Buckeye and an even prouder American. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore R. Hoy, and sister Cynthia F. Fuller. She is survived by her son Thomas, his wife Sara and their children Charlotte, and Theo; her son David, her daughter Christine, her siblings Constance F. Martinec (Panama City, FL) and Charles W. Frayne Jr. (Kettering, OH). Anne will be interred at Centerville Cemetery beside her husband, Ted Hoy. A Memorial Celebration of Anne's Life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the organizations for which Anne donated and fundraised for: First Church of Christ, Scientist, Dayton, OH; The Downtown Dayton YMCA; The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business (Burns Fund); or The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com





