FRATER, Norman E.

91, of Enon passed away June 21, 2022. He was born August 25, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late George and Rosamond (Beery) Frater.

Norman proudly served in the United States Air Force, and was a Korean War Veteran. He is survived by his wife of over 69 years, Alice (Smock) Frater, son, Steve Frater, daughter Sue (David) Wood, granddaughter Stephanie (Jeff Cooper) Frater, great-granddaughters BriAnna Frater and Vivienne Cooper, great-grandson Jonathan

Cooper, and great-great-grandson Lucas Cheadle. Services will be held at Adkins Funeral Home in Enon on Saturday, June 25 at noon, visitation beginning at 11 with the burial to immediately follow at Enon Cemetery. Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Dayton for caring for

Norman in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

https://www.adkinsfunerals.com

