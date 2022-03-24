journal-news logo
X

FRAPPIER, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FRAPPIER (Shaffer), Patricia Ann

Age 78, formerly of Dayton, of Jonesboro, ME, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at home in Jonesboro. Patricia was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17, 1944, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ann (Stravinsky) Shaffer. She was a selectperson for the town of Jonesboro for a short time. Pat loved doing family tree and genealogical research, connecting all the dots to her and her ancestors. She also had a passion for photography and

spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren. Pat is survived by her husband of 57 years, William

"Bill" Frappier, 2 daughters Doreen (Daniel) Marucci, Ellen (Steve) Davis, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren,

4 siblings Joyce, Barb, Chuck and Kathy. Preceded in death by a brother Steve. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415. Graveside services 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Dayton

Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jonesboro Union Church Warming Center, attn: Melanie Moore P.O. Box 64, Jonesboro, ME 04648 or the American Stroke Association in Pat's memory. Online

condolences for the family may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
MANLEY, Bonnie
2
ALLES, Teresa
3
HAYES, Rochelle
4
SOMERVILLE, Carolyn
5
NEUFANG, Loraine
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top