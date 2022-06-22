FRANKS (nee Whitaker), Bernice



Age 101, of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was born February 6, 1921, at home in Somerset,



Kentucky, to the late Theodore and Estelle Whitaker. Bernice was the proud wife of Howard Franks, loving mother of Ron (Carrie) Franks and grandmother of Michael Franks. Bernice had a sister, Millie Foote, and three brothers, Richard, Ken and Edward Whitaker. She was a devoted member of Landmark Church since 1950. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either Landmark Church, 1600 Glendale Milford Rd., Cinti, OH 45215 or to the hospice organization of one's choosing. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting



