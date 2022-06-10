journal-news logo
FRANKLIN, Doris ROGERS

ROGERS FRANKLIN, Doris

FEB. 19, 1943 - JUNE 5, 2022

Doris was born in Midway, Alabama, to Marzie (nee

Jordan) and Fred Rogers on February 19, 1943. She is the beloved wife of the late

Elijah J. Franklin (2017); dear mother of Kenneth Lawrence Richards and godmother of

Sonya Brown Hillary; loving

sister of Freddie (Bettye)

Rogers, Helen Rogers, Charles (Queen) Rogers, Pearlie (Gillis) Bowden and the late Joseph Rogers; also survived by many other close friends and

relatives.

A visitation for Doris will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 12 pm until time of funeral service at 1 pm in Oxford, Ohio, at God's House of Praise and Worship, (100 Homestead Ave.) with burial immediately following. Donations may be made to God's House of Praise and Worship P.O. Box 342

Oxford, OH 45056 or Cashapp $godshouse100.

