FRANKLIN, Cora

FRANKLIN (Story),
Cora Louise
Age 87, departed this life Wednesday, January 13, 2021. A
native of LaGrange, GA, and she often said, "All things great came out of LaGrange". She resided in Dayton, OH, for 70 years, a proud member
Dunbar HS, Class of 1951.
Survived by sons, Gregory
(Priscilla) Franklin, Duane Jett, Tozere (Jackie) Franklin and Derrick (Jan) Franklin; daughters, Karen (Thornton) McKenzie, Karen (Herbert) O'Bannon and Dionne K. Franklin; godson, Raymond A. Graham; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Walk through visitation will be 10-11 A.M.,
Friday, January 29, 2021, at Mt. Carmel MBC, 5370 Dayton
Liberty Road, private family memorial services to follow.
Services can be viewed via Facebook: Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church or the website (mtcarmeldayton.org). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Carmel or the Dayton Food Bank.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
