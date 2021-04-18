X

FRANKENFIELD, Richard

FRANKENFIELD, Richard "Rick"

Age 57 passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. He was born April 21, 1963, in Minneapolis to Robert and the late Patricia (nee Ebert) Frankenfield. Rick is survived by two sons Travis (Alexandra) Frankenfield,

Jonathan Frankenfield; two grandchildren Jonathan, Jr.,

Aurora; eight siblings Randy (Gina) Frankenfield, Ann (Bob) Gall, Bob (Pat) Frankenfield, Kathi (Michael) Brown, Karen (Todd) Geyer, Patti (Richard) Peterson, Amy (Lou) Vega, Ryan Frankenfield and was also survived by many nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Frankenfield and grandson Jamie Frankenfield. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME Fairfield is

serving the family. Services to be held at the family's convenience. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral Home Information

