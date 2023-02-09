FRANK, William "Tobe"



July 25, 1933 - January 31, 2023



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Lee (Buhrmann) Frank.



Tobe proudly served in the United States Army, spent 40 years as a Union Plumber and enjoyed an extensive retirement of 31 years. He leaves behind his loving wife of 23 years, Connie (Bokeno Kostomay) Frank and his children Terry (Jerry) Sunderhaus, Bill (Jeannine) Frank, Wendy (Bob) Trentman and step-children Dan Kostomay, Deidre Kostomay Wimmers and Denise Kostomay.



Tobe was the proud grandfather to Leah (Sean) Donahue, Jennifer (Casey) Burch, Abby (Ross) Curley, Elizabeth (Luke) Shaffer, Hannah Wimmers, Maggie Trentman, Amelia Wimmers, Noah Wimmers, Jack Kostomay and Luciana Kostomay.



His great-grandchildren Nora and William Donahue, Theo, Nolan and Della Burch and Gemma Alonso brought him much joy. Tobe's life was enriched by wonderful brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Thursday, February 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45233. Visitation prior to Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 10 from 10:00 to 10:25 AM with Mass beginning at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 400 Nilles Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014.



Memorials may be directed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, jdrf.org.

