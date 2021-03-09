X

FRANCIS, Richard

FRANCIS, Richard Bruce

Richard Bruce Francis, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at UC West Chester Hospital on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Richard was born in Clyde, North Carolina, on May 18, 1935, to Paul Francis and Lois (McCracken) Francis. He

enjoyed playing with his grandkids, golfing, working in his garden, and singing in the Princeton Pike Church of God Choir for over 20 years.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Janice F. Francis; his daughters, Cheryl (Chris) Kramer, Patti (Michael) Moning, Kim (Joe) Stagge, Melissa (Mike) Heald; his 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janet DeLorge. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Paul Francis and Lois Francis; his daughter, Lisa Johnson; his son, Michael Francis; and two

sisters Audrey and Vivian Francis.

Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Barry Clardy of Princeton Pike Church of God officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick

Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013.

Memorial contributions can be made to Princeton Pike Church of God.


