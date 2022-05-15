FRANCIS, Ralph H.



A dedicated family man, coach, teacher, and friend, Ralph H. Francis, age 80, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to his viewing at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Tuesday, May 17th, from 3 to 7 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 11 am at St. Leonard's Parish (8100 Clyo Rd. Centerville, OH 45458), with burial to follow at Brock Cemetery.



To view the full obituary, write a condolence message, send flowers, and share a story or picture of Ralph, please visit



www.ConnerAndKoch.com