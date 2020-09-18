X

Francis, Myrtle

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FRANCIS, Myrtle Age 91, of Dayton went to Heaven to be with our Lord on Sunday September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Omer Francis, a daughter Sharon Atwood Henderson, a granddaughter Andrea Rhodes; parents, Serena and Joe Campbell: brothers, Ernest, Artis, Chester Campbell; sisters, Oreadas Neace, Viola Smith. Survivors include son David Francis; daughter, Teresa (Bill) Lowrey; grandchildren, Daniel (Christine) Atwood, Brent (Carrie) Atwood, Heather (Kurt) Lamm; great-grandchildren, Abagail, Alexis, Madeline, Aubrey and Matthew Atwood, Bradyn and Addilyn Lamm; brothers, Lindon, William, Barter Campbell and a sister Reva Neace. Myrtle was a very loving mother and a Devoted Christian and a seamstress. Funeral Services will be 5 pm Sunday September 20, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Rick Sheperd officiating. Friends may call from 3-5 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Private Burial on Monday. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com

