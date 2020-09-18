FRANCIS, Myrtle Age 91, of Dayton went to Heaven to be with our Lord on Sunday September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Omer Francis, a daughter Sharon Atwood Henderson, a granddaughter Andrea Rhodes; parents, Serena and Joe Campbell: brothers, Ernest, Artis, Chester Campbell; sisters, Oreadas Neace, Viola Smith. Survivors include son David Francis; daughter, Teresa (Bill) Lowrey; grandchildren, Daniel (Christine) Atwood, Brent (Carrie) Atwood, Heather (Kurt) Lamm; great-grandchildren, Abagail, Alexis, Madeline, Aubrey and Matthew Atwood, Bradyn and Addilyn Lamm; brothers, Lindon, William, Barter Campbell and a sister Reva Neace. Myrtle was a very loving mother and a Devoted Christian and a seamstress. Funeral Services will be 5 pm Sunday September 20, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Rick Sheperd officiating. Friends may call from 3-5 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Private Burial on Monday. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com

