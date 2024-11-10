Francis, Edwin Joseph



Edwin "Fast Eddie" Joseph Francis, age 89, a loving husband, father, and grandfather of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away suddenly on November 1, 2024, in his home. Edwin was born on October 26, 1935, in Russia, Ohio, the son of Cyril and Marie Francis. He grew up in Russia, Ohio, and graduated from Piqua Catholic High School. Edwin went on to work as an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force and then transitioned to civil service, working on F-4s, F-16s, EC-135s, and multiple other aircraft. He transitioned to the F-16 SPO in 1985 before retiring in June 1992. Ed was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 50 years. His Catholic faith was always THE priority in his life. He is survived by his brothers, Carl Francis of Union City, Dave Francis of California and sister, Mary Brush of Piqua. His five sons, Eugene and Debora Francis of Dayton, Michael and Deborah Francis of Columbus, Paul and Sheila Francis of New Carlisle, Timothy and P.K Francis of Dallas, Texas, and Philip and Rebekah Francis of New Carlisle. Daughter, Debra Calmes of New Carlisle: 13 Grandchildren: Adam, Ryan, Shelby, Austin, Julia, Christian, Hailey, Layton, Matthew, Alexander, Miranda, Morgan, Philip. And 3 great-grandchildren: Larkin, Grayson, and Honey. And many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Francis, 5 brothers: Leroy Francis, Lavern Francis, Valerian "Bub" Francis, Cyril Francis, Jr., Floyd Francis, and two sisters: Helen Bomhart, and Roseann Kinnette. Edwin was known for ALWAYS doing what he said he would do. He showed his love by his actions, not his words. One key to keeping him young was following retirement he was always on the move. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting, fishing, attended tens of thousands of sporting events with his children and grandchildren, and anything new he could possibly "check out". Ed was known for sneaking out of any event or party without notice (Roadrunner/ Fast Eddy). He touched the lives of those around him, he always had a smile on his face, loved a good (cheap) meal, and was a prankster till the end. He will be deeply missed. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ed's life at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, and Fraley Funeral Home from 4pm-6pm on November 12, 2024, with a funeral mass to be held on November 13, 2024, at 9 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 Lake Ave., New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.





