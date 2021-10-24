FRANCE, James

FRANCE, Jr., James "Dilbert"



Born November 05,1931, in Knox County, Kentucky, to James France Sr.and Martha Jane Reynolds France. Jim was a United States Veteran, serving in the Korean War and retired from the United States Air Force. Jim was a resident of Hazard,



Kentucky, formally of Dayton. James "Dilbert" France, Jr.



departed this life on Sunday, October 03, 2021 in Hyden, KY at the age of 89. Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Charles France, half-brother Spencer Bray and two sisters, Laura Wilburn and Ruby Woolum.



Mr. James "Dilbert" France Jr. leaves the following: His wife, Shirley Baker France of Hazard, KY; two sons, Richard and



Kathy France and James R. and Yvonne France ; grandchildren, Alyssa France and Leeann France Parsons; great-grandchildren, Taylor Parsons Bowling, Amber Parsons and Billy Parsons. One great-great-grandchild, Ash. A host of



nieces, nephews, and friends.



Funeral service for Mr. James "Dilbert" France was held October 13, 2021, Interment was at the Tinsley Cemetery in Knox County. Military Honors by Leslie County D.A.V.



Chapter #133.

