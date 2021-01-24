FRALEY, Arlie "Randy"



Arlie (Randy) Fraley passed away January 15th at Miami Valley Hospital. He'd been there for an extended stay.



His parents (Arlie and Irene (King) Fraley and sisters Joann Noble and Sandra Spence)



preceded him in passing. He



is survived by wife Tammy Fraley, daughter Amber Feliciano, cherished granddaughter Aurora Feliciano, brother John and Rhea Fraley, and nephews Jamie Spence and Andrew and Julie Noble.



Arlie was born July 17, 1953 in Middletown. He graduated from Middletown High School and ITT Tech. He spent his



entire employment career at Magnode Aluminum in Trenton. He had a strong affection for electronics, engineering, and technology. This zest allowed him to advance from custodian all the way up to plant engineer. He was forever grateful to Mr. Art Bidwell, founder of Magnode, for recognizing his



talent and providing an opportunity for it to grow.



He was a 33rd degree Free Mason. He enjoyed all kinds of music. He was a fan of the Reds, the Bengals, and the OSU Buckeyes. His granddaughter was the apple of his eye. There will be no funeral arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to newcomerfuneral.com. Please make any contributions in his name to PAWS or the ASPCA.

