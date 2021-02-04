X

FOXX, Tom

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FOXX, Tom

Age 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for four days. He was born July 15, 1941, in Middletown and lived here all his life. He was employed as a machine operator for Sorg Paper Company, retiring in 2009 after 30 years of service. Tom was a member of the Eagles Aerie 528 and Moose Lodge 501. He and his wife, Carolyn

enjoyed traveling together. He was a NASCAR fan and

enjoyed playing poker. Preceding him in death were his

parents, Dewey and Myrtle (Craft) Foxx; two sons, Thomas D. Foxx and Kevin Foxx; one grandson, Jeremy Thomas Foxx; one brother, Wilbur; and four sisters, Mae, Geraldine, Sonja and Frances. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn J. Foxx; one daughter, Kathy J. Foxx (Bob Abney); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Grandville Foxx (Jean) and Dewey Foxx; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Memorial Service at a future date will be

announced when it has been scheduled. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.