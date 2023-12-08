Foxbower, John



John M. Foxbower, 73, of Franklin, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer on December 3, 2023, at Atrium Hospital. John was born on July 28, 1950, in Lebanon, Ohio to Raymond and Catherine (Marr) Foxbower. John graduated from Lebanon High School and was a member of the Air Force Reserves. John worked in the Coke Plant at AK Steel for 36 years, retiring in 2004. John was a hardworking man who loved his family fiercely, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending all of their various sporting events and could always be heard cheering for them loudly from the stands. John's number one passion was drag racing. He was a member of the NHRA and proudly raced his 1968 Ford Cobra Jet Mustang all over the United States, even winning the Southern Nationals in Atlanta, Georgia in 1987. John was a wealth of knowledge, often being called a "walking encyclopedia" who could fix anything. He was also a train enthusiast who would pull over on the side of the road just to watch a train pass. Every time you would walk into his house, John would be watching some kind of sporting event on tv- anything from football to ice hockey.



John is survived by his daughter, Tricia (Wade) Adkins; son, Andy (Jenny) Foxbower; grandchildren, Alexis (Buzz) Leyes, Jake Adkins, Brayden Cole and Brody Foxbower; his brother Jim (Zetta) Foxbower and his sister Phyllis (Corby) Harris, along with several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by the love of his life for 50 years, Linda, in October 2021.



Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, Ohio 45005, with Pastor Larry Davidson officiating. Family and friends will gather prior to the service from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of John & Linda Foxbower to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.



