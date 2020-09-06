X

FOX, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FOX, Sr., Richard Richard (Dick) Henry Fox, Sr., of Liberty Twp., passed away August 31, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Kathryn E. (nee Erbeck) Fox; devoted father of Richard H. Fox, Jr., Douglas E. Fox, Sandra K. (Douglas E.) Isaacs, and Diane (the late Scott) Paul; loving grandfather of Emily, Nathan, & Evan Fox, Cole & Jared Isaacs, and Elizabeth & Jessica Paul. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM; Military Honors at 6:30 PM; Funeral Service to begin at 7:00 PM all at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040, Masks and Social Distancing REQUIRED. Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 12, 11:30 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, OH. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Reading, OH. Visit Muellerfunerals.com for extended information.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC

6791 TYLERSVILLE RD

Mason, OH

45040

https://www.muellerfunerals.com/

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.