FOX, Ned W.



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Upper Valley Medical Center Hospice of Miami County. Ned was a Fork Lift Operator for Delco Moraine, retiring after 36 ½ years of service. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of the VFW and American Legion. Ned loved growing up in the Little York area and going to the Buckhorn Tavern. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna J.; nieces, Becky Disney and Judy McFarland; nephews, Wyatt H. (Jane) Wampler, Micheal Dennis Fox; and other relatives and friends. Graveside service at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

