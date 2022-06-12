FOX, Nancy Lee



Of Flint, MI, age 86, passed away at Ascension Genesys Hospital on Monday, June 6, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood. Nancy was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 21, 1936, the daughter of Stuart C. and Eleanor



(Phirman) Fox; the sister of Donald Fox. She graduated from Oakwood High School and Mount Vernon Jr. College Tobe Coburn and attended



Cedar Crest College. Nancy was a past member of the Dayton Women's Club, Warwick Golf Club, Flint Golf Club and Junior League of Dayton. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood. Nancy was the aunt of Marion Fox and Stuart Charles Fox of Ithaca, New York. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

