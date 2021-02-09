X

FOX, MARY

FOX (Paugh),

Mary Maude

94, of Huber Heights, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. The family will receive friends from

5-7PM on Wed, Feb 10th, at Aldersgate UMC, 5464 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Additional visitation will be held Thurs, Feb 11th, from

10-11AM also at Aldersgate UMC followed by a private service. Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in

Oakland, MD, a few days later. Donations may be made in

her honor to: Sigma Alpha Iota, Mary Fox Scholarship,

1206 Charleston Ct, Troy, OH 45373 or Mary Fox Memorial Fund at Aldersgate UMC. For full obituary see:

www.newmanfuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

