FOX (Paugh),



Mary Maude



94, of Huber Heights, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Feb 6, 2021. The family will receive friends from



5-7PM on Wed, Feb 10th, at Aldersgate UMC, 5464 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Additional visitation will be held Thurs, Feb 11th, from



10-11AM also at Aldersgate UMC followed by a private service. Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in



Oakland, MD, a few days later. Donations may be made in



her honor to: Sigma Alpha Iota, Mary Fox Scholarship,



1206 Charleston Ct, Troy, OH 45373 or Mary Fox Memorial Fund at Aldersgate UMC. For full obituary see:



www.newmanfuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

