FOX, Mark A.



CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – Mark A. Fox, age 76, of Connersville, Indiana, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at his home.



Mark was born on March 26, 1945, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Roland Arthur and Viola Irene Myers Fox. He was a union



carpenter and member of Union Local 104. Mark was also a member of the Old Trails Rifle and Pistol Club. He enjoyed



being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.



Survivors include his wife, Ann Rudicil; daughter, Christine (Chris) Toon of Tipp City, Ohio; sons, Roland (Jessica) Fox of Laura, Ohio, and Abraham Fox of Brookville, Ohio; four grandchildren, William and Lennon Fox and Lyla and Nicole Toon; brother, Tim Fox of Dayton, Ohio; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom Fox.



Graveside service for Mark A. Fox will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria, Ohio, with Brother Mike Roberts officiating.



Arrangements are being handled by Doan and Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



