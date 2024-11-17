Fox, Charles Frederick "Fred"



Dr. C. Fred Fox, award winning microbiologist, professor emeritus UCLA and founder of what is now the Keystone Symposium on Molecular and Cellular Biology passed away on October 24, 2024, with his family by his side. He fought a valiant fight with Alzheimer's and was briefly hospitalized. Fred was lovingly cared for by his wife Dr. Jacqueline Fox (Jackie) in their home which Fred dearly loved. He was a devoted husband, father, and brother who lived his life with great zest and curiosity.



Fred was born August 19, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the only son of Charles L. Fox, longtime principal of Springfield High School, and Geneva Demarest Fox, concert pianist and teacher. In Fred's youth, he loved the outdoors, science, model trains, music, and reading. By high school, Fred was a professional trumpeter with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and local jazz bands. He performed in the SHS marching band and created the band's halftime football field programs. Fred had a lovely tenor voice and sang leading roles in school musicals and sang solos in church. He tutored students in science and taught private trumpet lessons. In his spare time, he had a large paper route! Fred was industrious and generous. Some of what he earned delivering papers and teaching was added to the Fox family's coffer.



Encouraged by his parents, Fred began developing his career in science as he enrolled in college at Wittenberg University. His college degrees include: BA in Science cum laude, Wittenberg University, 1960; MA in Science, Ohio State University, 1961; Doctor of Philosophy, University of Chicago, 1964; Honorary Doctor of Science, Wittenberg University, 1974.



After receiving his doctorate, Fred became a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University. In1966, Fred became Associate Professor of Microbiology at University of Chicago. In late 1971, Fred moved to California



where he was Professor of Microbiology, UCLA, from 1971-2012.



In 1973, Fred won the distinguished Eli Lilly award in science from the American Chemical Society. Fred was awarded the Martin Luther Distinguished Alumnae award from Wittenberg University. He also received a distinguished alumnae award from Springfield High School. During his career, Fred received many Recipient Research Career Development awards, United States Public Health Service, 1969-1976.



Fred became Department Chairman, Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at UCLA in 1976, a position he held until 1981. He was founding editor of the "Journal of Cellular Biology" (Wiley Publishing) and author of several scholarly books.



In 1972, Fred founded what is now known as the Keystone Symposium, an international conference of 50-60 annual meetings on topics ranging from structural biology to global health. The Symposium was Fred's brainchild which he organized for scientists to discuss membrane biology. From that first meeting the Symposium has grown to be a preeminent gathering of scientists around the world, including presentations by Nobel prize winners, national leaders in public health, and leaders of industry. Additionally, the Symposium encourages young scientists. Fred felt there was great benefit from encouraging scientists and industry leaders to exchange ideas. For years he was on the Board of the Symposium and helped it flourish. During the Symposium's 50th year celebration, Fred was honored as founder.



In 1981, Fred was co-founder of a biotechnology company now known as Xoma. Throughout his career, he was listed as a noteworthy microbiologist, educator and consultant by Marquis Who's Who. Fred was a member of numerous scientific societies like the American Society of Molecular Biology.



As a devoted family man, Fred lovingly supported his three children, Genny, Eric, and Kris throughout their schooling and found great joy raising them. He was an avid snow skier and gourmet chef. In fact, Fred designed a restaurant quality kitchen for his home. His family and friends looked forward with great anticipation to the many meals and holiday banquets he and Jackie prepared. Fred and his family traveled to worldwide destinations, hiked in national parks, and skied at Colorado ski resorts including Keystone, Colorado, where they had a second home.



It should be noted how much Fred loved the family's pet dogs; they were his faithful and constant companions. What a beautiful life Fred had!



Fred is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jacqueline Schott Fox (Jackie) Laguna Woods, California; his son, Kris Fox, Calgary, Canada; his daughter, Genevieve Caitlin Fox (Genny) and fiancé Nick Scozzaro, Santa Barbara, California; his son, Dr. Eric Warren Fox, Union City, California; his sister Lucinda Fox Carter (Cindy) and husband Dr. Lyne H. Carter Dallas, Texas. A family celebration of Fred's life will be held at his home.



Those wishing to make gifts of remembrance might consider Fred's affiliate colleges, Alzheimer's Association, Keystone Symposium on Molecular and Cellular Biology or a charity of your choice.



