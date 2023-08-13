Fox, Bruce A



Bruce Fox passed 19 July, 2023 at Dayton Hospice Unit. Bruce was born 8 July 1958 to the late William O. and Patricia (Schmenk) Fox. Bruce retired after 33 years as an Engineering Manager at WPAFB. He worked on several aircraft system acquisitions. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University with an B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering and Air Force Institute of Technology with an M.S. in Aerospace Engineering. Bruce served 3 years in the U.S. Army as a Morse Code Translator. Bruce loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and volunteering for the Dayton Five Rivers MetroParks. Bruce is survived by: his former spouse, Diana Jarvi Fox; two sons, Christopher (Sonja) and Jason Fox both of Dayton; three grandchildren (Gino, Sonny, Sienna); and a close friend Diane Baker of Bellbrook. In addition, he is survived by brothers Mark (Becky) of Lima and Brett (Margi) of Canton, Michigan. He is preceded by his brother Jeffrey and sister Victoria. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home

920 N. Cable Rd.

Lima, OH

45805

https://www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com