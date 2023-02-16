FOWLER, Racquel



Age 54, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born February 5, 1969, in New London, Connecticut, the daughter of Claudie and Josephine (Gomez) Fowler. Always family oriented, Racquel will be remembered for being the best Mom, an amazing grandmother, a favorite aunt, and an awesome cousin. Her beautiful personality and laugh could brighten your day! She enjoyed cooking, traveling, scary movies, and was always the life of the party. She had a big heart, and will be dearly missed. Survivors include her children, Robert (Rudy) Benton Jr., Damon (Jazmine) Benton, India DeArmond, LaShanna DeArmond, and Tyson (Erica) DeArmond; her mother; siblings, Lawanna Fowler, Leon Fowler, Dion Fowler, Derrick Silvan and Larry Silvan; grandchildren, Jaimer, Janasia, Jhideja, Khori, Aliza, Anthony, Jaivion, Monty, Breyon, Taniyah, Jailynn, Eriana, Ja'Niyah, Zhiarah, Deona, Damon Jr., NaRay and Deshon Jr.; grandfather, Poppa Joe; special nieces, Nakesha DeArmond, Rhasharae Fowler; and a host of other nieces and nephews; special cousin, Keith Gilbreath; special friends, Erica Jones, Angie B. Gilbreath; extended sons, Robert Cobb, Christian DeArmond, Curtis DeArmond and Chris DeArmond Jr.; and extended daughter, Briana DeArmond. She was preceded in death by her father; son, DeShon Leray Benton; and grandmother, Mildred Gomez. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 2-3 pm at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Ln., Springfield, with celebration of Racquel's life starting at 3 pm, with Minister Doug Owen officiating. You may express condolences to the family at: www.littletonandrue.com.



