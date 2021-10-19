FOWLER, Edward Lee



Edward Lee Fowler, age 78, of Fairfield, passed peacefully in his home, Saturday, October 16, 2021, surrounded by his



loving family. Born March 23, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio,



to James Fowler and Hope (McRoberts) Fowler. Ed attended Hamilton City Schools where he was a gifted



gymnast, alongside his brother, Ronnie. In 1962 he married



Linda Kuhn at St. Veronica Church in Hamilton, and together they had five children. During their 59 wedded years, they shared and were known for their special love of music and dancing. Ed was an avid sportsman. He played softball for many years with the "Butler County Softball Hall of Fame" Chatterbox team. He enjoyed coaching and following his three sons throughout their many years of Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He retired from Sheffer Corporation in 1995 after 37 years as a material manager. His passion for



fishing led him to his position at Marsh Park Lake. During his many years at the lake, among his many duties, he enjoyed fishing instructing with the young children. Ed had a love for many things; gymnastics, dancing, sports, fishing and so much more, however there was no match for the love of his family and friends. His memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Linda; children, Deborah (Williams) Fowler, Tina (John) Lakes, Eddie (Gena) Fowler, and David Fowler; grandchildren, Jessi Proffitt, Casey (Jason) Thompson, Tommy Fowler, Deric



Williams, Christian DeBlasis, Liam Prentner, and Nova Fowler; great grandchildren, Shannon ("Scrappy"), Elijah, Breyer, Gracie and Erika; mother, Hope; brother, Tom (Peggy) Fowler; sister-in-law, Patty Fowler and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his father, James Fowler, son, Tom Fowler, grandsons, Tyler DeBlasis and Brandon Proffitt, brother, James Ronald Fowler and sister, Hope



Roberts. Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021. Visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 A.M. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral service to follow, officiated by Jason Thompson. The family invites you to join them in celebrating Ed's life, following the services at Michel J. Colligan Lodge, 20 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242 and/or St. Vincent DePaul, 1125 Bank Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45214. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

